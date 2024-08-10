EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.66

Shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.66 and last traded at $11.62, with a volume of 210721 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on EZCORP from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

EZCORP Stock Up 0.7 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm has a market capitalization of $627.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.41.

In other EZCORP news, Director Matthew W. Appel sold 26,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $273,376.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,218.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EZCORP in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EZCORP by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 16,531 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EZCORP by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new position in EZCORP during the 4th quarter worth about $5,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

Further Reading

