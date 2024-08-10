F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Trading Up 127.3%

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Free Report) shares rose 127.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 98,689 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 66,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

F45 Training Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11.

F45 Training Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. It has operations in the United States, South America, Australia, New Zealand and surrounding island nations, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for F45 Training Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F45 Training and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.