Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $132.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.62 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 25.26% and a negative return on equity of 15.82%. Fastly’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS.

Fastly Price Performance

NYSE FSLY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.67. 5,000,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,833,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.52. Fastly has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $774.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FSLY shares. Bank of America lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Fastly from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Fastly from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fastly from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Fastly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 7,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $65,849.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 586,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,743.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Artur Bergman sold 10,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $96,603.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,244,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,198,056.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 7,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $65,849.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 586,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,180,743.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,217 shares of company stock worth $1,176,853 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

