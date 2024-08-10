Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Receives $115.30 Average PT from Brokerages

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.82.

FRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 885.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $112.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $85.59 and a 52-week high of $115.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.30.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.61 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 156.58%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Articles

