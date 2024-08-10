Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Ferroglobe Stock Up 4.3 %

Ferroglobe stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.61. 1,553,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,776. Ferroglobe has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $6.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.87.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $451.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.55 million. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 3.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ferroglobe will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in Ferroglobe by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 9,108,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981,907 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 37.0% in the first quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,687,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter valued at $19,467,000. Tyro Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ferroglobe by 79.4% during the first quarter. Tyro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,992,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,922,000 after buying an additional 881,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ferroglobe by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,620,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after acquiring an additional 127,795 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

