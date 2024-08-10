Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $5.07 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $5.07 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.93. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fidelity National Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $4.94 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ FY2025 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FIS. Mizuho increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.45.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of FIS traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.59. 2,576,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,137,733. The stock has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.80. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $78.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.08%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,658,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,093,093,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023,109 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $478,594,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,316,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 642.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,470,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $331,047,000 after buying an additional 3,868,683 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,877,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $773,552,000 after buying an additional 2,758,049 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

