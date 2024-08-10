Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (BATS:FBTC) Trading Up 8.6%

Shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (BATS:FBTC – Get Free Report) traded up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.40 and last traded at $52.01. 7,452,064 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $47.88.
Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund Trading Up 2.1 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.45 and a 200-day moving average of $54.03.
Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund Company Profile
The Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC) using a Bitcoin price feed. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.