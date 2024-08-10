FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Posts Earnings Results

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, Briefing.com reports. FIGS had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $144.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. FIGS updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

FIGS Stock Performance

FIGS traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $4.92. 11,132,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,747,669. FIGS has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $7.98. The company has a market cap of $837.52 million, a PE ratio of 44.73, a PEG ratio of 86.00 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average is $5.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 40,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $228,849.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 425,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,547. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,638 shares of company stock worth $252,720. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIGS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on FIGS from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm cut their price target on FIGS from $7.50 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

