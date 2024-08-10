First Digital USD Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (FDUSD)

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 10th. First Digital USD has a market cap of $1.90 billion and approximately $2.13 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One First Digital USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, First Digital USD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000088 BTC.

First Digital USD Token Profile

First Digital USD launched on May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 1,906,008,830 tokens. The official website for First Digital USD is firstdigitallabs.com. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq.

First Digital USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 1,906,008,829.7. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.9996254 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 334 active market(s) with $5,135,046,137.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

