First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Shares Up 3.1%

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Free Report) shot up 3.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.75. Approximately 3,306 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 3,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.39.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.0981 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

About First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (FBZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index weighted in tiers and selected using growth and value factors. FBZ was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

