Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FI. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,448 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.
Fiserv Stock Performance
Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fiserv from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $154.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.29.
Fiserv Profile
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.
Further Reading
