Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FI. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,448 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FI traded up $1.44 on Friday, reaching $161.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,576,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,503. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.42. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $165.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fiserv from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $154.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.29.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

