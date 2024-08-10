Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.570-0.590 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $254.5 million-$255.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $266.4 million. Five9 also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.250-2.290 EPS.

Five9 stock traded down $11.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.22. 13,568,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -36.73 and a beta of 0.82. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $28.75 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.02.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $252.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.54 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Five9 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Five9 from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Five9 from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.82.

In other news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $356,417.40. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 127,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,909,500.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $356,417.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 127,635 shares in the company, valued at $5,909,500.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $438,808.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,353.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,385 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,755 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

