Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fortinet from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.31.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Fortinet stock traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $69.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,988,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,926,143. The company has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.74. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $73.91.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $1,442,709.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,742,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,640,012.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $1,442,709.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,742,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,640,012.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $1,116,075.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at $278,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,401,638 in the last ninety days. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winthrop Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

