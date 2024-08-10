Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $66.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Fortinet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.69. 6,988,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,926,143. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.74. The company has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $73.91.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.55 per share, with a total value of $34,896.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 295,778 shares in the company, valued at $17,613,579.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,915 shares of company stock worth $5,401,638 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 72,668.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 18,167 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 507,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,693,000 after acquiring an additional 34,582 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 2,092.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 40,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 38,751 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 748,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,478,000 after acquiring an additional 94,475 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 61,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 31,198 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

