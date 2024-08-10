Fred M. Diaz Sells 878 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Stock

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) Director Fred M. Diaz sold 878 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total transaction of $113,297.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,893.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SITE traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,364. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.06 and its 200-day moving average is $152.92. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.60 and a 52-week high of $188.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 1.52.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SITE. StockNews.com lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.33.

Institutional Trading of SiteOne Landscape Supply

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITE. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.7% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Further Reading

