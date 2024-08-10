Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Free Report) rose 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €31.14 ($34.22) and last traded at €31.10 ($34.18). Approximately 920,276 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €30.65 ($33.68).

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €29.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €27.54.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for chronically ill patients. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

