FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Barclays

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of FTAI Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $90.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.90.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FTAI

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.70. The company had a trading volume of 415,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,878. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.74 and its 200-day moving average is $77.47. FTAI Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $32.66 and a fifty-two week high of $117.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81 and a beta of 2.03.

In related news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams purchased 59,000 shares of FTAI Aviation stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.00 per share, with a total value of $4,838,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,382 shares in the company, valued at $16,185,324. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. USA Financial Formulas increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1,684.6% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 726.5% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About FTAI Aviation

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.