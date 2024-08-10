Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Fuel Tech in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Fuel Tech Stock Performance

Shares of FTEK stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 248,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,402. Fuel Tech has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 4.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.12.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $7.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fuel Tech will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fuel Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 141,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 18,133 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 401,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 119,763 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 822,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 221,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 874,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 44,512 shares in the last quarter. 20.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

Further Reading

