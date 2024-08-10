Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.01-$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $282-$297 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $319.22 million. Funko also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on FNKO. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Funko in a research note on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Funko from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Funko from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Funko stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.62. 1,359,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,611. The firm has a market cap of $515.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average of $7.83. Funko has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $10.53.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. Funko had a negative return on equity of 16.76% and a negative net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $215.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.26 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Funko will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew David Oddie sold 9,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $71,254.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,781 shares in the company, valued at $547,455.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew David Oddie sold 9,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $71,254.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,781 shares in the company, valued at $547,455.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $17,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,129,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,655,558.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,064,307 shares of company stock worth $18,393,730 over the last three months. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

