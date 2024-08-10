FY2024 EPS Estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Raised by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.05. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share.
BMRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.63.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.8 %
BMRN traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $88.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,364,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,349. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.84, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $73.68 and a 1 year high of $99.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $375,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,425,635.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 40,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $3,043,733.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,184,258.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $375,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,425,635.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
