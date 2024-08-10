FY2024 EPS Estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG Lifted by Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, August 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($5.88) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($6.57). The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.52) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.45) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($5.76) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CRSP. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of CRSP stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,176. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.72 and a 200 day moving average of $62.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.70. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 million. The company’s revenue was down 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 148,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,305,000 after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 60.3% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 64,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after buying an additional 24,303 shares in the last quarter. PBCay One RSC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,329,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $2,758,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,590,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,575,000 after buying an additional 51,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $188,798.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,327.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

