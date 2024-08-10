FY2024 EPS Estimates for Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR) Lifted by HC Wainwright

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Energy Fuels in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for Energy Fuels’ current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital cut Energy Fuels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Energy Fuels Price Performance

EFR stock traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$6.07. 331,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 28.28 and a quick ratio of 19.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$993.48 million, a PE ratio of -50.58 and a beta of 1.53. Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of C$6.05 and a 52 week high of C$12.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.43.

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C$0.03. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 27.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of C$11.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.28 million.

About Energy Fuels

(Get Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.