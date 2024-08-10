FY2024 EPS Estimates for Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Raised by Atb Cap Markets

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report issued on Monday, August 5th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Green Thumb Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $280.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.01 million. Green Thumb Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 3.39%.

GTBIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Green Thumb Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Green Thumb Industries Stock Down 4.3 %

GTBIF stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.25. The company had a trading volume of 268,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 1.41. Green Thumb Industries has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $16.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.53.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

