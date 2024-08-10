FY2024 EPS Estimates for Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Raised by Analyst

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Viper Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.14. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on VNOM. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Viper Energy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Viper Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Viper Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.

Viper Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Viper Energy stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.42. 596,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,257. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.74. Viper Energy has a 1 year low of $26.71 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.52 and its 200 day moving average is $37.57.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. Viper Energy had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $216.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Viper Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Viper Energy by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Viper Energy by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 52,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 12.5% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viper Energy

(Get Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.