Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Receives $156.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get Garmin alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GRMN

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Garmin

In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $674,683.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,551,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,256.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,460,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the second quarter worth $45,999,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at $38,727,000. SW Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth about $28,279,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 862,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,869,000 after buying an additional 190,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $167.52 on Monday. Garmin has a twelve month low of $99.61 and a twelve month high of $179.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.58. The company has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Garmin will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

About Garmin

(Get Free Report

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.