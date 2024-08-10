Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GRMN. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Garmin from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $156.83.

Garmin Stock Performance

NYSE GRMN traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $167.42. The company had a trading volume of 524,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,937. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.71 and a 200-day moving average of $151.87. The company has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin has a 1-year low of $99.61 and a 1-year high of $179.76.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Garmin will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $379,830.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Garmin

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,365,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,691,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,939 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the first quarter valued at about $1,389,000. Finally, LBP AM SA lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 81.4% in the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 7,284 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Featured Stories

