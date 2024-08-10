General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Price Up 1.8%

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) traded up 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $165.69 and last traded at $165.00. 1,013,728 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 7,053,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.71.

Get General Electric alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Electric

General Electric Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.56 and a 200-day moving average of $158.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $182.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of General Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.