Getech Group (LON:GTC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.80

Getech Group plc (LON:GTC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.90 ($0.02), with a volume of 19684 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.83 ($0.02).

Getech Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.62 million, a PE ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 0.85.

About Getech Group

(Get Free Report)

Getech Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides government advisory, geoscience, and geospatial services. It operates in three segments: Products, Services, and Asset development. The company offers ArcGIS for renewables platform for use in wind and solar projects to operate authoritative information, streamline operations, and transform data; and ArcGIS pipeline referencing to manage pipeline data, and track the status and health of pipeline assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Getech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.