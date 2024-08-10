Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $308,000 Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC cut its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.53.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $4.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $291.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,190,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,878. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $312.50 and its 200 day moving average is $306.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $191.82 and a 52 week high of $345.19. The stock has a market cap of $116.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

