Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $400,000 Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,775 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,232 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3.8% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 24.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 311 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.4% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 36.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 272 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of FSLR traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $211.80. 814,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,517,247. The stock has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.05. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $306.77.

Insider Activity

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.71 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 31.98%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,419,797.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total value of $4,409,049.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,419,797.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $382,339.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $108,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,754 shares of company stock valued at $11,926,437. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on First Solar from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on First Solar from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on First Solar from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $344.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FSLR

About First Solar

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.