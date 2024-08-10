Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Invests $463,000 in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in AON by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AON by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in AON by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in AON by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AON by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AON stock traded up $2.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $329.44. 1,460,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,042. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $71.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $301.47 and its 200-day moving average is $304.29. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $344.68.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.16%.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $313.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $311.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.21.
Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.
