Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 110.0% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded down $16.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $860.55. The stock had a trading volume of 950,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,008. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $1,110.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $985.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $953.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $339.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays upgraded ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,147.80.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

