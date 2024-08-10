Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $24,857,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth $3,540,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXR shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,144,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,260.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $100,344.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,229 shares in the company, valued at $775,042.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,144,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,260.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.39. 500,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,022. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.19 and a 1-year high of $171.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.32%.

About Extra Space Storage

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.