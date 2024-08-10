Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Gap Up to $0.27

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.27, but opened at $0.30. Ginkgo Bioworks shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 12,274,328 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.50 to $0.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.80 to $0.30 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.40.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 5.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $597.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $37.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.50 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 56.09% and a negative net margin of 409.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ginkgo Bioworks

In related news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 265,000 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $219,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,577,752.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Harry Sloan bought 297,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $270,833.29. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 718,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,871.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 265,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $219,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,752.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 309,446 shares of company stock valued at $236,875 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNA. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 9,440.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 31,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

