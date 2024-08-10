Glaukos Co. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.48) Per Share (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Glaukos in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.57). The consensus estimate for Glaukos’ current full-year earnings is ($2.25) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Glaukos’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.21) EPS.

GKOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Glaukos from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup cut Glaukos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.73.

Shares of GKOS stock traded up $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $121.62. The stock had a trading volume of 532,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,857. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.55 and its 200-day moving average is $103.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.23 and a beta of 1.05. Glaukos has a 52-week low of $59.22 and a 52-week high of $126.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.48.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.86 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 47.39%. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS.

In other news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total transaction of $273,127.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,845 shares in the company, valued at $12,362,964.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total transaction of $273,127.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,362,964.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $1,821,878. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Glaukos by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 5,860.0% during the first quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Glaukos in the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

