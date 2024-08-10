Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Free Report) traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. 5,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 36,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Trading Down 5.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $32.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 19.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc operates in the airline business in the United States, Europe, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates a US Part 121 flag and supplemental airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft and the Airbus A321 freighter. It offers aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance services using wet lease contracts to airlines and non-airlines; and passenger aircraft charter services.

