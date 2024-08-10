Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Lowered to $158.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $172.00 to $158.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 54.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens reduced their target price on Global Payments from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Global Payments from $129.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.04.

Global Payments stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.06. 2,125,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,308,252. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $141.77. The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $166,305.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,087.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

