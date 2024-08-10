Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,348 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Global X MLP ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

MLPA stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $46.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,213. Global X MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $42.69 and a 1 year high of $50.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.43.

Global X MLP ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.