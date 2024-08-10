Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $78.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $60.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GMED. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Globus Medical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Globus Medical

Globus Medical Price Performance

Shares of Globus Medical stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.20. 1,164,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $43.38 and a 1-year high of $74.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.06.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $629.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.33 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globus Medical

In other news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globus Medical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 254.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 631 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,242 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.