Graham (NYSE:GHM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.15, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $49.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. Graham had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 2.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Graham updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Graham Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of GHM stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $28.50. The stock had a trading volume of 54,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,192. Graham has a 12 month low of $14.78 and a 12 month high of $34.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.28 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on GHM shares. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Graham in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

Featured Stories

