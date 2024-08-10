Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.
GRVY stock traded down $8.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.44. The company had a trading volume of 108,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,740. Gravity has a fifty-two week low of $59.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.49 and a 200 day moving average of $73.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.42.
Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $119.78 million for the quarter.
Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.
