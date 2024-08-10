Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Gravity Trading Down 11.1 %

GRVY stock traded down $8.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.44. The company had a trading volume of 108,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,740. Gravity has a fifty-two week low of $59.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.49 and a 200 day moving average of $73.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.42.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $119.78 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gravity

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRVY. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gravity by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 233,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,689,000 after buying an additional 53,195 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Gravity by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Gravity by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Gravity by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Gravity by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

Gravity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

Further Reading

