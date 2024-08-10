Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Ventum Cap Mkts

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Green Thumb Industries’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Green Thumb Industries Price Performance

Green Thumb Industries stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.25. The stock had a trading volume of 268,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,464. Green Thumb Industries has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $16.33.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

About Green Thumb Industries

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.