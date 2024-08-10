Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Ventum Cap Mkts

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Green Thumb Industries’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS.
Green Thumb Industries Price Performance
Green Thumb Industries stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.25. The stock had a trading volume of 268,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,464. Green Thumb Industries has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $16.33.
About Green Thumb Industries
