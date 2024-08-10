Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Ventum Cap Mkts

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Green Thumb Industries’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GTBIF. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Green Thumb Industries Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GTBIF traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.25. 268,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,324. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.53. Green Thumb Industries has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $16.33.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $280.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.01 million. Green Thumb Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 3.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Green Thumb Industries will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

