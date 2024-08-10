Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $21.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 million. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 45.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

Shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $14.16. 21,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a current ratio of 12.65. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $17.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.31%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GHI. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective (down previously from $19.50) on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Jonestrading lowered their price target on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States.

