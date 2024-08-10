Griffon (NYSE:GFF) PT Lowered to $84.00

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $86.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.32% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Shares of GFF traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.02. 580,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,103. Griffon has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $77.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.53 and a 200 day moving average of $67.53.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.07). Griffon had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 90.02%. The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Griffon will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In other Griffon news, CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $6,707,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,500,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,725,034.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Griffon news, CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $6,707,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,500,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,725,034.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO W. Christopher Durborow sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total value of $869,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,851.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,903,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $432,954,000 after buying an additional 38,707 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Griffon by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,379,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,066,000 after purchasing an additional 19,644 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Griffon by 486.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 911,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,834,000 after purchasing an additional 755,773 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Griffon by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 631,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,350,000 after purchasing an additional 55,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Griffon by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

