Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GH. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Guardant Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Guardant Health from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Guggenheim upgraded Guardant Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Guardant Health from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

NASDAQ GH traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.00. 2,550,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,212. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70. Guardant Health has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $41.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 246.47% and a negative net margin of 76.34%. The business had revenue of $168.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.51 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the second quarter worth $59,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Guardant Health by 362.3% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Guardant Health by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the first quarter worth $75,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

