Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $33.96, but opened at $31.64. Guardant Health shares last traded at $31.62, with a volume of 520,436 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.10). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 76.34% and a negative return on equity of 246.47%. The business had revenue of $177.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GH shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Guardant Health from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardant Health

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,520,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the first quarter worth $1,154,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,130,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,084,000 after acquiring an additional 180,424 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 834,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,562,000 after acquiring an additional 161,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 3.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.02.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

