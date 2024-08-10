Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Posts Earnings Results

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $336.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.08 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 22.25%. Haemonetics’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Haemonetics updated its FY25 guidance to $4.45 to $4.75 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 4.450-4.750 EPS.

Haemonetics Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:HAE traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.03. The stock had a trading volume of 848,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,351. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.13. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $70.74 and a 1-year high of $97.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 12,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,159.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,116.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Haemonetics news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 12,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $1,144,159.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,116.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $65,245.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,621.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,523 shares of company stock worth $2,812,120 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.75.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

