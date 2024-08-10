Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.45 to $4.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.37 billion to $1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion. Haemonetics also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.450-4.750 EPS.

NYSE HAE traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $77.03. The company had a trading volume of 848,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,351. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $70.74 and a 12-month high of $97.97.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $336.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.08 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. Haemonetics’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HAE shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Haemonetics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.75.

In other news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 4,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $393,038.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,565.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $65,245.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,621.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 4,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $393,038.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,565.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,523 shares of company stock valued at $2,812,120 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

