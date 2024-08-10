Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Trading Down 6.7% After Earnings Miss

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.7% on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $75.85 and last traded at $80.00. 183,965 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 508,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.72.

The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $336.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities raised their target price on Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Haemonetics

In other Haemonetics news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total transaction of $70,397.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,992.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Haemonetics news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total transaction of $70,397.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,992.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Josep Llorens sold 822 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $77,942.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,307. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,523 shares of company stock valued at $2,812,120 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haemonetics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,592,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 6.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,972,000 after purchasing an additional 57,665 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 15.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 18.2% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 21,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $400,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.13.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

See Also

